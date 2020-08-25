Trent Cotchin Gets Asked About Two Major Alex Rance Rumours

Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin said the rumours surrounding former teammate Alex Rance this week are the "first (he's) heard of it".

Cotchin joined Triple M's Rush Hour with JB & Billy on Tuesday and was asked about two stories - one AFL related and one the complete opposite - about the Tigers champ that have circulated this week.

"Couple of big bombshells, aren't they?" he said.

Cotchin said he wasn't across either of the rumours.

"I am due for a catch-up (with him) - obviously via a phone call these days - but I'll fill you in once I hear, alright?" he told the guys.

"No, you won't!" Billy laughed.

COTCHIN ANSWERS RANCE RUMOURS:

