Trent Cotchin Responds To Mitch Robinson’s Comments About Tom Lynch

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin responded to Mitch Robinson’s comments about Tom Lynch on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“I actually like Mitch,” Cotchin said.

“He’s a firecracker. He likes to have a crack, one, on the field, but also off the field, and a lot of the time his opinions are relatively spot on.

“In this case, I think Lynchy, the opinions that matter for Lynchy are the ones that are within our football club.”

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Robinson had earlier potted Lynch for shifting clubs for success.

LISTEN HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!