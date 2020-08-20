Trent Cotchin Responds To Mitch Robinson’s Comments About Tom Lynch

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin responded to Mitch Robinson’s comments about Tom Lynch on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“I actually like Mitch,” Cotchin said.

“He’s a firecracker. He likes to have a crack, one, on the field, but also off the field, and a lot of the time his opinions are relatively spot on.

“In this case, I think Lynchy, the opinions that matter for Lynchy are the ones that are within our football club.”

Robinson had earlier potted Lynch for shifting clubs for success.

