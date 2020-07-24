Trent Cotchin Reveals His Likely Return Date From Injury

Two-time premiership captain Trent Cotchin joined the Friday Huddle ahead of the Tigers clash with GWS tonight.

Cotchin jumped on the line from Richmond's hotel as he's not playing tonight due to a hamstring injury.

He gave an update on when he is likely to return to the field.

Cotchin flagged that next Wednesday's game against the Bulldogs is the match he's targeting for his return.

The Tigers skipper also revealed that he's taken a few moments in the last couple of months to bask in the glory of winning last year's premiership, detailed what it's like living in the 'Hub' with a young family and even scored a free mattress during the interview!

