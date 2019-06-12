Trent Cotchin Ruled Out Of Clash With Adelaide

Trent Cotchin will miss tomorrow night's clash with Adelaide, as reported by Triple M's Tom Browne.

Browne reported on Wednesday morning that Cotchin will be ruled out with a potential recurrence of his hamstring injury.

Richmond later confirmed Cotchin would be ruled out.

"Funny you ask me that, he's not going to play, he's sore. It puts a bit more pressure on, but that's all right," Richmond head of football Neil Balme told reporters at Melbourne Airport.

"He's just a bit sore in the hamstring, but it's not the same. I reckon if he hadn't have had the problem before, he would have played.

"The fact we're playing on the Thursday makes it more difficult. If we'd played on Saturday or Sunday [he was a chance], but we won't take the risk."

The Richmond skipper has played just five games this season with his hamstring ruling him out for eight weeks.

He returned in round 11, picking up 23 disposals against North Melbourne, before following it up with 22 disposals and 15 contested possessions against Geelong last week.