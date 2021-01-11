Trent Reznor Has Given A David Bowie Pop Classic A Harder Edge

Nine Inch Nails frontman and music industry nut Trent Reznor has given music idol David Bowie an edgy tribute in this weekend's David Bowie Celebration concert.

Reznor was joined by his musician wife Mariqueen Maandig and David Bowie's long time band mate Mike Garson for a dark take on Bowie's 1980 pop hit Fashion.

Watch:

The big gig marked the 5th anniversary of Bowie's passing with Mike Garson leading the lineup of rock singers from Billy Corgan, The Pretty Reckless's Taylor Momsen, Adam Lambert, Trent Reznor and more, all paying tribute to the Star Man.





