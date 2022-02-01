Trent Robinson Names The Roosters Players Who Must Step Up in 2022

Over 1000 first-grade games of experience departed the Sydney Roosters in 2021 including three-time Premiership winners Jake Friend & Boyd Cordner.

And as the Eastern Suburbs club looks build a new crop of Premiership winners, coach Trent Robinson has revealed on The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Dell the players who now must step up and become leaders in 2022.

LISTEN HERE:

'Robbo' also discussed the development of teenage halfback Sam Walker, shared an update on the returning Luke Keary & expressed his thought on why the NRL All-Stars is an important concept; hear the full chat below.