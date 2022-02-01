Trent Robinson Names The Roosters Players Who Must Step Up in 2022

Over 1000 first-grade games of experience departed the Sydney Roosters in 2021 including three-time Premiership winners Jake Friend & Boyd Cordner. 

And as the Eastern Suburbs club looks build a new crop of Premiership winners, coach Trent Robinson has revealed on The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Dell the players who now must step up and become leaders in 2022. 

'Robbo' also discussed the development of teenage halfback Sam Walker, shared an update on the returning Luke Keary & expressed his thought on why the NRL All-Stars is an important concept; hear the full chat below.

