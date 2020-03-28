Trent Robinson Reveals Some Of His Players Are Already "On The Tools" Following Suspended Season

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has revealed some of his players are already "on the tools" following the NRL's decision to suspended the season.

Not wasting any time, Robinson revealed on Triple M's Saturday Sin-Bin, Roosters players are looking for jobs amid so much uncertainty in the NRL.

Robinson also questioned the NRL's spending over the years following the dire situation the game is currently in; hear the full chat below.