Trial Of Anthony O'Keefe's Violent Rampage

The Townville Supreme Court is currently undergoing the trial of Anthony O’Keefe for the alleged murder of 81 year old Elizabeth Kippin.

Elizabeth Kippin was eagerly awaiting news her daughter was giving birth at the time of her death.

Trail Of Anthony James O'Keefe:

After the newspaper in her driveway was found uncollected, she was found dead with a small patch of blood on her nighty, on July 26, 2016.

The Crown alleges that O’Keefe embarked on a violent rampage that night.

It was the same night O’Keefe was accused of stabbing Brittny Speechly-Faulk multiple times after taking drugs with his girlfriend.

With over 10 calls made by neighbours to the police, the Crown said in court,

“He tried to kill others and assaulted several police when they detained him".

O’Keefe allegedly defended his actions by accusing Speechly-Faulks of trying to kill him.

However, the Crown claimed O’keefe then went on to attack another man in a nearby street with a knife before threatening others.

Elizabeth Kippin was found the next morning with a penetrating wound to her chest.

There were no eyewitnesses to the murder, therefore the offence is circumstantial.

