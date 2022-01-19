Tributes Flow For Central Queensland Miner

Family and friends of a Central Queensland miner who died suddenly while working at a Bowen Basin mine are paying tribute.

Chris Ryan was working at a mine site at BHP’s Goonyella Riverside when he had a sudden medical episode on Monday.

There was an emergency team on hand to help Ryan, however, he was unable to be treated and passed away at the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Mr Ryan’s wife Heather posted a touching tribute to her husband on her social media account.

“Goodnight and sweet dreams my love,” - Heather Ryan

“We shall have many more travels together in our next lifetime but until then I will travel with you in my dreams.”

General manager of Goonyella Riverside mine, Sean Milfull released a statement paying his respects to both Mr Ryan and his family.

“His loss will be widely felt across site and the broader Bowen Basin community where he spent time as a fitter and turner,” he said.

“We know from all those who worked with Chris that he showed a great deal of care for his team, always led by example and in true Goonyella spirit, was always up for a laugh.

“Chris lived in Mackay with his wife Heather and was a father of two, and a devoted grandfather.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”

Mr MilFull urged Mr Ryan’s co-workers to “remember Chris” and “talk to each other”.

“Not only about the loss we are experiencing, but also the good memories you shared,” he said.

“Remember the friendly face who enjoyed fishing, travelling and the camaraderie of his team.

“I also want to extend a special thank you to the first responders and crews who responded to Chris – we will continue to make sure our teams are well supported.”

Mining operations were halted for 24 hours as workers and the community mourned the death of Mr Ryan.

This is the second death to occur at a mining site within the past six months after Ray Rogers passed away during a medical emergency on July 13, 2021.

Mr Rogers had previously expressed to colleagues he felt unwell but after suffering a medical episode, died at the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.