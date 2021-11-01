Tributes Flow For Entertainer Bert Newton Amid Calls To Rename The Gold Logie

Tributes continue to flow for Australian entertainment legend Bert Newtown following his passing over the weekend.

The veteran of screen and stage passed away Saturday evening, aged 83, after a long battle with his health.

TV heavyweights are now calling for the Gold Logie to be renamed in honour of the much-loved entertainer.

Friends including, Eddie McGuire and Molly Meldrum have said renaming the award would be fitting for the star who won four golden statues himself and hosted the Award night 20 times.

“Two people who drove the Logies were Graham Kennedy and Bert Newton,” McGuire said.

“There’s the Graham Kennedy Award for Best New Talent and the overall excellence award should be named after someone who personifies that and it's Bert Newton.” - Eddie McGuire

“Bert Newton was the Logies. He held that show together ... the Logies should definitely honour Bert in that way, by naming the Gold Logie after him,” said Australian music icon Molly Meldrum.

Bert's prolific career has been honoured by an Order of Australia and Member of the British Empire, as well a Logie Hall of Fame inductee.

In industry circles it was often said that the Logies should be renamed the “Berts”.

A state funeral will be held in Melbourne for the born entertainer, who graced Australians with his comic genius and from the early days of commercial television.

Bert's wife of 50 years, Patti Newton said he would have loved it.

"I'm thrilled for him," she said. "I think it will be very nice and it’s a wonderful gesture".

Reporter Peter Ford, posted to twitter the sad news of Bert's death with a photo taken just one week ago, surrounded by his grandchildren.

