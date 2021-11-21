Tributes Flow For Four Children Lost In Tragic Werribee House Fire

Floral tributes are growing outside a home in Melbourne's west where four children died in a house fire on Sunday morning.

Emergency services arrived at the property in Werribee about 1:10am to find the intensity of the blaze to fierce to rescue the four children, who tragically perished inside the home.

CFA commander David Clancy said by the time crews arrived at the scene, the fire had already decimated the house.

"Firefighters had a fairly arduous task to undertake the fire fight and were unable to conduct an internal attack due to the heat of the fire," he said.

The siblings who died included two boys aged 10 and three years, and two girls aged six and one.

An eight-year-old boy survived the fire, along with his parents.

They were taken to the Alfred Hospital, in a stable condition, all with smoke-related injuries.

Heartbroken relatives and shocked neighbours continue to gather outside the hospital and the family's home mourning the devastating loss of four young lives.

Arson and explosives squad detectives are combing through the charred rubble of the Werribee property to determine the cause of the tragic blaze

