Tributes are flowing for a mother and her four children who were killed in Monday night’s road crash near Kumbia.

The family from Hervey Bay who lost their lives in a fiery collision with truck, are being remembered by their local community as joyful and friendly.

Darling Downs Emergency Services have described the scene as "horrific and traumatic".

Nanango MP Deb Frecklington has thanked all first responders.