Tributes Flow For Mother Of Three Murdered In SA

A man has been charged with murdering a South Australian single mother, after she was found dead at her home last weekend.

The body of 26-year-old Synamin Bell was discovered at her Millicent home around 11pm on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man, also from Millicent, will appear in SA court on Tuesday over his alleged involvement.

Tributes are flowing for the mother of three, parent to children aged six, three and four.

"I don't think there's any words to describe how you feel in this situation. It's just bloody terrible," Synamin's brother Luke McGaughey said.

"At this point, we're sort of putting our heads together and thinking how do we help the kids."

"My mother has the children at the moment. They haven't been told as of yet what's going on. All they know is they're still on a sleepover at Nans."

Luke said he hadn't touched base with his sister in years, who belongs to a family of nine children.

Police Chief from Limestone Coast, Campbell Hill said the murder was felt right around the community.

"This is a shocking situation, it is something that has impacted the community in Millicent, it is a small town, people know each other," Superintendent Hill said.

"This will reverberate and has reverberated across the community, across the Limestone Coast."

