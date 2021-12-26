Tributes Flow For South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Tributes are flowing across the globe for renowned South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who passed away aged 90.

A winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Tutu was a veteran of his nation's segregation struggles and a pillar for hope during a time of liberation.

Tuta died at an aged-care home in Cape Town. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer nearly 20 years ago, and had been in hospital recently for treatment.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Details for the cause of death have not been disclosed.

Many world leaders extended their condolences and spoke on the impact of the anti-apartheid voice, including Barack Obama, remembering Tutu as "a moral compass for me and so many others."

"A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere," Obama said.

"He never lost his impish sense of humour and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries."

Tributes also came from Queen Elizabeth, among others, who recognise the work he achieved for a divided nation and generation.

The former Cape Town Archbishop was a leader towards reconciliation, preaching against the oppression of white minority, maintaining his fight for all South Africans.

In 1984, Tuta won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid - the segregation and discrimination of minority groups in South Africa.

