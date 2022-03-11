Tributes Overflow For Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching Who Died Suddenly Aged 52

“Why do we leave it until people pass, to say good things about them”

Bill Shorton

Labor senator Kimberley Kitching has died suddenly of a suspected heart attack aged 52.

The tragic loss has been met with an outpouring of grief, across party lines, with many hailing the Victorian for her fierce advocacy for the things she believed in.

Bill Shorten, the former Labor leader and a close friend of the senator, said in a statement, “With a desolate heart I share the news that Kimberley Kitching has passed away".

“Kimberley suffered a heart problem Thursday evening in Melbourne and passed soon after,” he said.

Shorten spoke with Australia Today's Steve Price about the tragic loss of a great friend, and a remarkable woman.

The former labor leader told Steve Price, that she was "a fierce person who would stand up for what she thought".

"She's smart. No one dumb who gets into politics, no matter what you thought of them. But she was actually really smart"

Shorton said Kimberley Kitching took an interest in world matters, and was the recipient of an International Human Rights Award, for her contribution to foreign affairs, and her advocacy for an Australian Magnitsky Act.

An emotional tribute to his dear friend, Mr Shorton said that her passing was an incredible loss the nation.

"To know Kimberley was to be touched not just by her serene intellect but her incredible warmth and vivacity," he said in a statement.

"As a Labor senator she was relentlessly energetic and conscientious recently resulting in international recognition for her human rights work."

"Our hearts go out to her husband Andrew, her family and loved ones." - Bill Shorton

Colleagues and friends have been sharing tributes on social media, with Labor leader Anthony Albanese saying the party was in shock at the tragic news.

“The Labor family is in shock tonight at the tragic news that our friend and colleague senator Kimberley Kitching has died suddenly in Melbourne. My sincere condolences to her family. Kimberley will be missed by us all.” - Anthony Albanese

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.