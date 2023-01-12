Tributes Pour Following Death Of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Decorated guitarist and former member of the Yardbirds, Jeff Beck has passed away at the age of 78.

Beck's representation confirmed the rocker died on Tuesday after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis".

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” they added.

Beck was born in England, and influenced a wide range of musicians. He was regarded as the best guitar player on the planet.

Rising to fame as a member of the Yardbirds, Beck then began his solo career playing rock, jazz, blues and more.

Many critics believed Beck was on equal ground as some of the greatest guitars ever, including Jimi Hendrick and Eric Clapton.

Beck won eight Grammy Awards, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice - first with Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo artist.

"Jeff Beck is the best guitar player on the planet,″ Aerosmith lead guitarist Joe Perry told The New York Times in 2010.