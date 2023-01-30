Tributes Pour For Adelaide Design Icon Ian Kidd

The father of Adelaide's design industry, Ian Kidd has passed away at the age of 81 following a length battle with illness.

Kidd was the founder of iconic brand logos, seen on everything from food to clothing brands.

As creator of the State Bank and Bank SA logos, Kidd was a well respected "father figure" to many within the industry.

Among his notable logos, the inaugural Australian F1 Grand Prix branding, and the original logo and jumper for Port Power.

Kidd lived by the philosophy “to produce work to hang on the wall, I’m here to solve a problem".

The designer was known across the country and overseas, recognised for his daring body of work, creativity and connecting with people through art.

