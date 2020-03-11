Trinity Park man busted with cannabis plants at home as Police go to speak to a tradie on unrelated matters.

A 45-year-old Trinity Park man is facing drug charges following the location of cannabis plants at a Reed Road address yesterday.

Smithfield police attended the address at around 9am in order to conduct inquiries into a totally unrelated matter concerning a tradesman who had been engaged to undertake some work at the home.

During the course of those inquiries, the officers allegedly observed cannabis plants growing in the rear yard. Officers then spoke with the male resident and an emergent search was conducted, during which several other similar plants were allegedly located.

The search continued to the interior of the dwelling where it will be further alleged a bedroom was found to be housing a hydroponic cannabis production system. The plants and equipment were subsequently seized.

The Trinity Park man was issued with a notice to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on April 8. He is expected to face charges of producing a dangerous drug and possession of a drug utensil.

Missed today's headlines? Catch up here...