Trio Arrested By Cybercrime Squad In Alleged Dark Web Drug Syndicate

Lake Macquarie Police have charged three people as part of investigations into an alleged criminal syndicate, providing prohibited drugs through the dark web.

Led by Strike Force Alaine, a cybercrime squad appointed last May to uncovered alleged online supply of illicit drugs in the Lake Macquarie area, the investigation saw police execute search warrants on two Swansea properties and a storage facility at Caves Beach from 4pm on Tuesday.

Officers arrested a couple, a 47-year-old man and 42-year-old woman at a home on Lakeside Drive while a 30-year-old man was arrested at a home on George Street.

“During subsequent searches, police located and seized more than 100 litres of THC-based chemicals, 15kg of lollipops believed to be laced with a prohibited drug, electronic devices, and other items relevant to investigations,” police said in a statement.

The couple were each charged with three counts of knowing supply psychoactive substance for human consumption, eight counts of supplying a prohibited drug more than indictable amount, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, knowingly or recklessly direct criminal group assist crime, and participate in a criminal group contribute criminal activity.

Both were refused bail and will front the Belmont Local Court on Wednesday.

While the younger man has been charged with three counts of knowingly supply a psychoactive substance for human consumption, eight counts of supplying a prohibited drug more than an indictable amount and participating in a criminal group contribute criminal activity.

He was granted conditional bail and is set to face the Belmont Local Court next Wednesday.

“These arrests should serve as a warning to those using the internet to conceal criminal activity: your anonymity is not guaranteed, and you aren’t outside the reach of law enforcement,” Cybercrime Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Gordon Arbinja said.

Police also identified more than $1.6 million in cryptocurrency, derived from the sale of these drugs on the dark web.

