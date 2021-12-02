Triple M Adds Even More Star Power To Cricket Commentary Team

Today, Triple M and LiSTNR announce some of cricket’s biggest names and one of Australia’s most loved comedians are set to join the all-star cricket commentary line up for the 2021-22 Vodafone Ashes series.

Joining the legendary line-up is the man who captained the Australian T20 team to World Cup Victory, Aaron Finch. He will be joined by former Sydney Thunder captain and South Australian 14 season veteran Callum Ferguson.

One of Australia's favourite comedians, Andy Lee, is also taking a seat at the commentary desk, providing his unique take on the series. Rounding out the new line up additions is Triple M’s very own cricket tragic, Gus Worland.

The newest recruits join cricket Royalty Sir Ian Botham and Mark Taylor AO in the commentary box for what’s set to be an action packed 2021-22 Summer of Cricket. Triple M’s all-star commentary team will be led by James Brayshaw and Australia’s #1 sports podcaster Mark Howard, with former Ashes greats Greg Blewett, Brad Haddin, Merv Hughes, and former international cricketer Isabelle Westbury, alongside Triple M regulars, Emma Freedman, and Nat Yoannidis.

Aaron Finch said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Triple M cricket commentary team this summer. I’ve always loved the station and can’t wait to work with the team and have some fun during the Ashes.”

Andy Lee said: “Having done tours in the Caribbean, the last Ashes in the UK and numerous tests across Australia over the last decade, I can remember roughly half of them due to the number of beers consumed. That puts me in good enough stead to commentate the Cricket for Triple M.”

In an Australian first, LiSTNR will stream every game Australia wide. Along with the FM broadcast in the capital cities, cricket fans will be able to download the LiSTNR app and hear the call wherever they play, work and holiday right across Australia.

