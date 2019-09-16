Triple M Adelaide Raises $100,000 for Sids & Kids SA

Roo and Ditts helped Triple M Adelaide raise $100,000 for Sids & Kids SA during joined the K’s for Kids walk from Salisbury to Glenelg.

Listen to all the highlights from a big day of broadcasting live from the streets of Adelaide on Friday below.

The donation will help SIDS & Kids SA continue to provide FREE ongoing face-to-face support for individuals and families who experience or are affected by the sudden unexpected death of a baby or child. This includes miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal deaths, SIDS and any other accidental deaths.

They are a small SA charity that do not receive any ongoing government funding, with all donations staying in SA and helping families effected here.