Triple M Aussie G.O.A.T Countdown

There can be only one... Triple M Aussie G.O.A.T.!

Earlier this year we asked Triple M Club members who the Greatest Of All Time Artist was. You told us it was Queen.

Now, to celebrate Triple M’s OzTober, and all the brilliant Aussie rock we know and love, this time we want your vote on Triple M’s Aussie G.O.A.T. It's been a hard one, a few grumpy callers, so make sure to get in and have your say.



Here's the countdown so far:

15. The Living End



14. Jimmy Barnes



13. Hunters & Collectors





12. Silverchair



11. Paul Kelly





10. The Angels





9. Australian Crawl



