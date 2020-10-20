Triple M Aussie G.O.A.T Countdown
So far
There can be only one... Triple M Aussie G.O.A.T.!
Earlier this year we asked Triple M Club members who the Greatest Of All Time Artist was. You told us it was Queen.
Now, to celebrate Triple M’s OzTober, and all the brilliant Aussie rock we know and love, this time we want your vote on Triple M’s Aussie G.O.A.T. It's been a hard one, a few grumpy callers, so make sure to get in and have your say.
Here's the countdown so far:
15. The Living End
14. Jimmy Barnes
13. Hunters & Collectors
12. Silverchair
11. Paul Kelly
10. The Angels
9. Australian Crawl
