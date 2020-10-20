Triple M Aussie G.O.A.T Countdown

So far

Article heading image for Triple M Aussie G.O.A.T Countdown

There can be only one... Triple M Aussie G.O.A.T.!

Earlier this year we asked Triple M Club members who the Greatest Of All Time Artist was. You told us it was Queen.

Now, to celebrate Triple M’s OzTober, and all the brilliant Aussie rock we know and love, this time we want your vote on Triple M’s Aussie G.O.A.T. It's been a hard one, a few grumpy callers, so make sure to get in and have your say.

Here's the countdown so far:
15. The Living End

14. Jimmy Barnes


13. Hunters & Collectors


12. Silverchair


11. Paul Kelly


10. The Angels


9. Australian Crawl

 

Who's next? Vote for Triple M's Aussie G.O.A.T. here  

Check out the Triple M Aussie G.O.A.T. playlist on YouTube:

Post

 

Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!

 





Cassie Walker

10 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

Triple M Aussie GOAT
Aussie GOAT
Triple M Rock
Listen Live!
Triple M Aussie GOAT
Aussie GOAT
Triple M Rock
Triple M Aussie GOAT
Aussie GOAT
Triple M Rock
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs