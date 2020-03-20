Triple M Blonde - Newy's Newest Beer!

with Malt N Hops Brewhaus

Article heading image for Triple M Blonde - Newy's Newest Beer!

We've teamed up with Malt N Hops Brewhaus to bring you...

THE TRIPLE M BLONDE!

Whilst not as heavy as the Ms can be, this is a crowd-pleasing combo of Greatest Hits; Australian base malt and wheat provides a full bodied golden beer, balanced with a subtle blend of floral, citrus, tropical and stone fruit flavours from dry hopping with Cascade, Amarillo and Mosaic. Available at Malt N Hops, Beresfield and Honeysuckle Social now, and coming to bottle shops soon!

20 March 2020

newcastle
beer
maltnhops
Listen Live!
newcastle
beer
maltnhops
newcastle
beer
maltnhops
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs