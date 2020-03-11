Triple M Bundy Has A Brand New Breakfast Show!

Triple M Bundy has a brand spankin' new breakfast show! Introducing JB & Jules, who you'll hear across your airwaves from Monday, March 23!

Justin "JB" Bell makes the move from Hit Mount Isa to Bundy 93.1 Triple M, replacing Nik Stuart, and will be on-air for brekkie alongside Julia "Jules" Greenhalf.

"I am really pumped to move over to the Triple M network and to be in what I have heard is a big country town in Bundy", JB said.

"I’m most looking forward to working with Jules after working solo for the past two years and also being in market after working remotely.

I can't wait to get to as many local events as possible and really get involved in the community. PLUS! I’m keen to swim in the non-croc infested waters of Bargara."

JB & Jules for Breakfast begins on Monday, March 23 on Bundy 93.1 Triple M.