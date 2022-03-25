Triple M Cairn's Adopts It's Own Barra - Find Out You Adopt One Too!

Did you know you can help protect our local fishery by adopting and naming a Barramundi?

Anthony from Cairns Area Fish Stocking Group spoke to Bodge about their 'Adopt A Barramundi' Project

For just $10 you can adopt a Barra, name it, and release it into local rivers and estuaries. You'll also get a certificate of thanks!

Bodge is on board - and thanks to the audience he's got a pretty unique name for them.

Take a listen:

If you'd like to know more about adopting and releasing your own Barramundi, reach out to the Cairns Fish Stocking Group via Facebook.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.