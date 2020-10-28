Triple M Celebrate Festival Hall With A Classic AC/DC Live Set

Shocking news broke this week over the sale of iconic Melbourne music venue, Festival Hall.

The venue has hosted everyone from The Beatles, Johnny Cash, AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and heaps more.

The venue was sold to the Hillsong Church, calling it a day from a live music perspective.

Triple M Classic Rock Digital has dug through the archives to play a classic, bootlegged live performance from AC/DC live at Festival Hall Melbourne, in 1974, their first recorded gig with then new singer, Bon Scott.

Catch AC/DC live at Festival Hall this Friday, midday.

Listen to Triple M Classic Rock Digital on DAB radio, the Triple M App and triplem.com.au

For all that matters in Triple M Aussie Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!