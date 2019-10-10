Triple M Country's Lee Kernaghan Amongst Huge List Of Talent For 2019 ARIA Awards

Triple M Country send out a huge congratulation to our very own Lee Kernaghan on being nominated in the 2019 ARIA Awards.

The Range host and country music legend has been nominated for Best Country Album for his release Backroad Nation.

Joining him for Best Country Album nominations is:

Charlie Collin - Snowpine

Felicity Uquhart - Frozen Rabbit

Morgan Evans - Things We Drink To

Sara Storer - Raindance

A big shout out to Keith Urban for being nominated for Best Australian Live Act and Morgan Evans who's taken home 2 nominations including Song Of The Year.





Click here for all the nominations.



Well done to everyone nominated.



The ARIA Awards is held 27th November in Sydney and we'll be covering the event LIVE on the night.

