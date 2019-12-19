Triple M Light Up the Sky

The New Year is just around the corner, to celebrate the year that was come along to the Triple M's 'Light Up The Sky' New Years Event on Rockhampton's Riverside on December 31st, 4pm to late!



You’ll find fabulous food vans, market stalls, face painting, entertainment and TWO amazing fireworks shows. There will be live music from 5.30pm right through to 10.30pm, showcasing local acts like guitarist and vocalist Aarron Symonds and country singer Tony Cook. The winner of Country Song of the Year at the 2018 Queensland Music Awards, Brad Butcher, will also be treating the crowds to a performance.



Start the night with a bang at the 7:30pm show and see in the New Year with the midnight show. It's the perfect way to say goodbye to 2019 and a BIG HELLO 2020!



Rockhampton Regional Council is working with Triple M to support our local Rockhampton Rural Fire Brigade by making a donation and also fund raising at this event.