Rain delays brings the best out of Triple M Cricket!

The team ran through their all-time Test 'Big Boy XI' including two of our very own.

It was a very tough team to fit into, with some LARGE honourable mentions missing out.

Howie, Tubby, Ferg & the team had a lot of fun with this!

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the full extended version with of honourable mentions.

MORE RAIN DELAY CONTENT: