Triple M Crowned Number 1 in Coffs Harbour

Triple M Coffs Coast has been crowned the number 1 radio station in the region, with the release of the latest regional ratings survey.

Conducted by Xtra Insights, Triple M saw a rise to 29.4% (+6.1) to go past stablemates Hit105.5 as the station listened to most on the Coffs Coast.

Hit’s listeners remained the same as the last survey in 2017, with 23.6%, ahead of triple j in third spot and ABC Coffs Coast in fourth.

Triple M’s overall result was also reflected on Breakfast, where Moffee was the show listened to most ahead of Hit’s A.B & Ben.

“To have 60% of Coffs Harbour listening to an SCA station each week is an amazing result,” said SCA Coffs Harbour GM Mike Crowhurst.

“The team here at SCA are very passionate about creating great content for our listeners that entertains and informs. Our team’s focus on the local community has delivered this extraordinary result for our two radio stations 106.3 Triple M and Hit105.5”.

Commercial Radio Australia’s regional surveys produce a percentage based on the station or show listened to most.

“The survey is a great way of drawing attention to the role of commercial radio in Coffs Harbour and allows the local stations to demonstrate their extensive audience reach,” said Commercial Radio Australia CEO Joan Warner.

This month Triple M continue their Give Me 5 For Kids fundraiser, with Moffee wrapping up his ‘50k’s in 5 Days’ walk pulling a wheelie bin from Woolgoolga to Sawtell raising money for vital equipment for the Children’s Ward at the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Starting the day at Watson’s Leisure on the Pacific Highway from 6-9am Friday, he will walk to Sawtell, arriving around lunchtime.