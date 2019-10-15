Welcome to the Triple M Footy Trade Tracker!

Find every trade in one place as they happen:

All free agency moves are listed at the bottom.

Trades

Trade #13

- Collingwood receives Darcy Cameron and pick 62.

- Sydney receives pick 56.

Trade #12

- Gold Coast receives Hugh Greenwood.

- Adelaide receives 2020 Third Round Pick & 2020 Fourth Round Pick.

Trade #11

- St Kilda receives Paddy Ryder, Dougal Howard, Pick 10 & 2020 Fourth Round Pick.

- Port Adelaide receives Pick 12, Pick 18 & 2020 Third Round Pick.

Trade #10

- Adelaide receives Billy Frampton.

- Port Adelaide receives 2020 Fourth Round Pick.

Trade #9

- GWS receives Sam Jacobs.

- Adelaide receives 2020 Fourth Round Pick.

Trade #8

- Melbourne receives Pick 8.

- North Melbourne receives Pick 26, Pick 50 & 2020 First Round Pick.

Trade #7

- Hawthorn receives Jonathon Patton.

- GWS receives 2020 Fourth Round Pick.

Trade #6

- Carlton receives Eddie Betts.

- Adelaide receives 2020 Fourth Round Pick.

Trade #5

- West Coast receives pick 46 and pick 91.

- Brisbane receives pick 52 and pick 64.

Trade #4

- Melbourne receives Ed Langdon, pick 26 and 2020 Fourth Round Pick.

- Fremantle receives pick 22, pick 79 and 2020 Second Round Pick.

Trade #3

- Hawthorn receive Sam Frost, pick 42, pick 62 and 2020 Fourth Round Pick.

- Melbourne receive pick 50 and 2020 Second Round Pick.

Trade #2:

- GWS receive Pick 6 & Pick 59.

- St Kilda receive Pick 12 & Pick 18.

Trade #1:

- West Coast receive Tim Kelly, Pick 52 & 2020 Third Round Pick.

- Geelong receive Pick 14, Pick 24, Pick 37 & 2020 First Round Pick.

- Essendon receive Pick 33 & 57.

Free Agency

Free Agent move #4:

- Brisbane receive Grant Birchall.

- Hawthorn receive no compensation.

Free Agent move #3:

- Melbourne receive Adam Tomlinson

- GWS receive a third-round compensation pick (Pick 40)

Free Agent move #2:

- Brisbane receive Cam Ellis-Yolmen

- Adelaide receive a third-round compensation pick (Pick 48)

Free Agent move #1:

- Gold Coast receive Brandon Ellis

- Richmond receive a second-round compensation pick (Pick 39)