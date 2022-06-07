Triple M Footy Best Bits From Round 12

There may have been less games during Round 12, but there was no shortage of highlights on the M's... We've done the hard work for you and compiled the very best moments from Round 12!

Billy Cops It For His Friday Night Behaviour

Bill's Friday night antics made him and extremely easy target on the Saturday Rub.

Chad Wingard "Plays Dead"

After copping a heavy knock from Jeremy Howe, Chad Wingard carried on like he was hit by a bus... Only to bounce to his feet as soon as he could sniff an open goal! The Sunday team had a field day with this one.

Josh Kennedy's Miss From The Goal Square

This summed up West Coast's season...

JB Gets Un-invited From The Logies

Jim got axed from the Logies! The Saturday Rub were loving it.

Browny's Top 5: Darce's Parliamentary Cabinet

After a little storm in a tea cup last week, Browny followed up with what role each member of the Friday Huddle would have working under Darce!

Scott Pendlebury On The Controversial Goal Line Free Kick

Although it wasn't technically the weekend - Pendles joined Triple M on Monday morning to discuss what has been dubbed "the worst free kick ever" against Darcy Moore.