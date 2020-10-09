Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Finals Week 2 2020
Where and when we're rockin footy!
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in the second week of finals - thanks to McDonald's.
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 9 October Richmond v St Kilda, Metricon Stadium
6:00p - 10.30p
Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 10 October
12:00p - 2.00pm
The Saturday Rub: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Dale Thomas
Saturday 10 October Geelong v Collingwood, Gabba
6:00p - 10.30pm
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Belinda Mellen
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 9 October Richmond v St Kilda, Metricon Stadium
5:30p - 10.00p
Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 10 October
11:30a - 1.30pm
The Saturday Rub: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Dale Thomas
Saturday 10 October Geelong v Collingwood, Gabba
5:30p - 10.00pm
Bounce: 7:10pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Belinda Mellen
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Mix 94.5 Perth (WA time)
Friday 9 October Richmond v St Kilda, Metricon Stadium
4:00p - 7.30p
Bounce: 4:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 10 October
4:00p - 7.30pm
Bounce: 4:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Belinda Mellen
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
No coverage
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
No coverage
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
No coverage
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
No coverage