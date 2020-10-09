Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Finals Week 2 2020

Where and when we're rockin footy!

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in the second week of finals - thanks to McDonald's.

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 9 October                                Richmond v St Kilda, Metricon Stadium

6:00p - 10.30p

Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 10 October

12:00p - 2.00pm

The Saturday Rub: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Dale Thomas

  

Saturday 10 October                            Geelong v Collingwood, Gabba

6:00p - 10.30pm

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Belinda Mellen

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

  

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 9 October                                Richmond v St Kilda, Metricon Stadium

5:30p - 10.00p

Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 10 October

11:30a - 1.30pm

The Saturday Rub: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Dale Thomas

 

Saturday 10 October                            Geelong v Collingwood, Gabba

5:30p - 10.00pm

Bounce: 7:10pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Belinda Mellen

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

 

Mix 94.5 Perth (WA time)

Friday 9 October                                Richmond v St Kilda, Metricon Stadium

4:00p - 7.30p

Bounce: 4:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 10 October

4:00p - 7.30pm

Bounce: 4:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Belinda Mellen

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

No coverage

  

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

No coverage

  

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

No coverage

 

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time) 

No coverage

