Triple M Footy On-Air Coverage, Grand Final 2019

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia for the 2019 Grand Final - thanks to McDonald's.
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub
12:00pm - 2:00pm
Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p
Bounce at 2:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub
11:30am - 1:30pm
Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 1:30p – 5:30p
Bounce at 2:00pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p
Bounce at 2:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p
Bounce at 2:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Mix 94.5 Perth (WA time)
Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub
10:00am - 12:00pm
Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 12:00p – 4:00p
Bounce at 12:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Triple M DAB+ Perth (WA time)
Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub
10:00am - 12:00pm
Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 12:00p – 4:00p
Bounce at 12:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Triple M Griffith (NSW time)
Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub
12:00pm - 2:00pm
Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p
Bounce at 2:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Triple M Wagga (NSW time)
Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub
12:00pm - 2:00pm
Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p
Bounce at 2:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Triple M Coffs Coast
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p
Bounce at 2:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Triple M Port Macquarie
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p
Bounce at 2:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
2GO Gosford (NSW time)
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p
Bounce at 2:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Triple M Maryborough (QLD time)
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p
Bounce at 2:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Triple M Toowoomba (QLD time)
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p
Bounce at 2:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.
Triple M Regional WA (WA time)
Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub
10:00am - 12:00pm
Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.
Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 12:00p – 4:00p
Bounce at 12:30pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.