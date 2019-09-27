Triple M Footy On-Air Coverage, Grand Final 2019

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia for the 2019 Grand Final - thanks to McDonald's.

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

12:00pm - 2:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

11:30am - 1:30pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 1:30p – 5:30p

Bounce at 2:00pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Mix 94.5 Perth (WA time)

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

10:00am - 12:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 12:00p – 4:00p

Bounce at 12:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Triple M DAB+ Perth (WA time)

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

10:00am - 12:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 12:00p – 4:00p

Bounce at 12:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Triple M Griffith (NSW time)

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

12:00pm - 2:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Triple M Wagga (NSW time)

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

12:00pm - 2:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Triple M Coffs Coast

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Triple M Port Macquarie

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

2GO Gosford (NSW time)

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Triple M Maryborough (QLD time)

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Triple M Toowoomba (QLD time)

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.

Triple M Regional WA (WA time)

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

10:00am - 12:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett.

Saturday 28 September Richmond vs GWS, MCG 12:00p – 4:00p

Bounce at 12:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua.