Triple M Footy On-Air Coverage, Grand Final 2019

How and where we're rocking footy

13 hours ago

Article heading image for Triple M Footy On-Air Coverage, Grand Final 2019

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia for the 2019 Grand Final - thanks to McDonald's.

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time) 

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

12:00pm - 2:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett. 

 

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

11:30am - 1:30pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett. 

 

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 1:30p – 5:30p

Bounce at 2:00pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Triple M Sydney (NSW time) 

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time) 

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Mix 94.5 Perth (WA time) 

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

10:00am - 12:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett. 

 

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 12:00p – 4:00p

Bounce at 12:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Triple M DAB+ Perth (WA time) 

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

10:00am - 12:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett. 

 

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 12:00p – 4:00p

Bounce at 12:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Triple M Griffith (NSW time)

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

12:00pm - 2:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett. 

 

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Triple M Wagga (NSW time)

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

12:00pm - 2:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett. 

 

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Triple M Coffs Coast 

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Triple M Port Macquarie 

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

2GO Gosford (NSW time)

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Triple M Maryborough (QLD time)

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Triple M Toowoomba (QLD time)

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 2:00p – 6:00p

Bounce at 2:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

 

Triple M Regional WA (WA time)

Saturday 28 September - Saturday Rub

10:00am - 12:00pm

Team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett. 

 

Saturday 28 September             Richmond vs GWS, MCG                 12:00p – 4:00p

Bounce at 12:30pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Dr Rohan White, Ash Chua. 

Triple M Footy
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs