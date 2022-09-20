Triple M Footy On Air Coverage: Grand Final 2022

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia for the 2022 Grand Final - thanks to McDonald's.

Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

The 2022 AFL Grand Final will be broadcast live across every station on the Triple M Network from 2pm (AEST).

The Saturday Rub will be broadcast from 12pm (AEST) live into: Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart + Vic, SA & WA regional stations.

Saturday 24 September Saturday Rub

12:00p - 2.00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless + an array of guests live from the MCG!

Come find us outside Gate 3 at the MCG.

Saturday 24 September Geelong v Sydney, MCG

2:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 2:30pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts