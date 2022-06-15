Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Round 14 2022

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 14 - thanks to McDonald's.

Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Thursday 16 June Richmond v Carlton, MCG

7:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, James Brayshaw, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Sarah Olle

Friday 17 June St Kilda v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 18 June Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval

12:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Tom Rockliff, Rhett Biglands

Saturday 18 June West Coast v Geelong, Optus Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

Saturday 18 June GWS v Western Bulldogs, GIANTS Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Sunday 19 June Sunday Rub

1:00p - 3.00p

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark

Sunday 19 June Gold Coast v Adelaide, Metricon Stadium

3:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Richard Champion, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen



All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Thursday 16 June Richmond v Carlton, MCG

6:30p - 9.45p

Bounce: 6:50pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, James Brayshaw, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Sarah Olle

Friday 17 June St Kilda v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

5:30p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 18 June Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval

11:30a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Tom Rockliff, Rhett Biglands

Saturday 18 June West Coast v Geelong, Optus Stadium

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

Saturday 18 June GWS v Western Bulldogs, GIANTS Stadium

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Sunday 19 June Sunday Rub

12:30p - 2.30p

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark

Sunday 19 June Gold Coast v Adelaide, Metricon Stadium

2:30p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:50pm

Call team: Richard Champion, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 17 June St Kilda v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

7:45p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 18 June GWS v Western Bulldogs, GIANTS Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

No coverage.

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

No coverage.

​

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Sunday 19 June Gold Coast v Adelaide, Metricon Stadium

3:05p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Richard Champion, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 17 June St Kilda v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

4:00p - 9.00p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 18 June Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval

10:00p - 2.30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Tom Rockliff, Rhett Biglands

Saturday 18 June West Coast v Geelong, Optus Stadium

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

Saturday 18 June GWS v Western Bulldogs, GIANTS Stadium

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:25pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Sunday 19 June Sunday Rub

11:00a - 1.00p

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark

Sunday 19 June Gold Coast v Adelaide, Metricon Stadium

1:00p - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:20pm

Call team: Richard Champion, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen



All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals

