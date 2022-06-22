Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Round 15 2022

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 15 - thanks to McDonald's.

Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Thursday 23 June Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG

7:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Wayne Carey, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua

Friday 24 June Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 9.40p

Bounce: 7:00pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Friday 24 June West Coast v Essendon, Optus Stadium

9.40p - 11:30p

Second half onwards

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

Saturday 25 June Carlton v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

12:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 25 June Geelong v Richmond, MCG

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 25 June Sydney v St Kilda, SCG

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Sunday 26 June Collingwood v GWS, SCG

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Thursday 23 June Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG

6:30p - 10.15p

Bounce: 6:50pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Wayne Carey, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua

Friday 24 June Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

5:30p - 9.10p

Bounce: 6:30pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Friday 24 June West Coast v Essendon, Optus Stadium

9.10p - 11:00p

Second half onwards

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

Saturday 25 June Carlton v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

11:30a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 25 June Geelong v Richmond, MCG

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 25 June Sydney v St Kilda, SCG

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Sunday 26 June North Melbourne v Adelaide, Blundstone Arena

12:30p - 3.30p

Bounce: 12:40pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Bernie Vince, Katelyn Barry, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 26 June Port Adelaide v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval

3:30p - 7.00p

Bounce: 3:40pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Shaun Burgoyne, Tom Rockliff

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 24 June West Coast v Essendon, Optus Stadium

8.00p - 11:30p

Bounce: 8:40pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

Saturday 25 June Sydney v St Kilda, SCG

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Sunday 26 June Collingwood v GWS, SCG

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Thursday 23 June Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG

7:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Wayne Carey, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Sunday 26 June Port Adelaide v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval

4:00p - 7.00p

Bounce: 4:10pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Shaun Burgoyne, Tom Rockliff

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Thursday 23 June Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG

6:00p - 8.15p

From Q2 onwards

Call team: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Wayne Carey, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua

Friday 24 June West Coast v Essendon, Optus Stadium

6.00p - 9:30p

Bounce: 6:40pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

Saturday 25 June Carlton v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

10:00p - 2.30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 25 June Geelong v Richmond, MCG

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 25 June Sydney v St Kilda, SCG

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:25pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Sunday 26 June Collingwood v GWS, SCG

11:00a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals