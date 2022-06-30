Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Round 16 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy
Round 16
Triple M Rocks Footy
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Thursday 30 June Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, Gabba
7:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen
Friday 1 July Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 2 July Essendon v Sydney, MCG
12:00p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: Nathan Brown, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 2 July Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Mark Soderstrom, Rhett Biglands, Shuan Burgoyne, Tom Rockliff
Saturday 2 July Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHbA Stadium
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 3 July GWS v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Troy Luff, Ash Chua
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Thursday 30 June Brisbane v Western Buldogs, Gabba
6:30p - 9.45p
Bounce: 6:50pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen
Friday 1 July Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
5:30p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 2 July Essendon v Sydney, MCG
11:30a - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:15pm
Call team: Nathan Brown, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 2 July Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Mark Soderstrom, Rhett Biglands, Shuan Burgoyne, Tom Rockliff
Saturday 2 July Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHbA Stadium
6:50p - 10.00p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 3 July Richmond v West Coast, MCG
12:30p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:40pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 3 July Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium
4:30p - 7.30p
Bounce: 4:50pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 1 July Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
7:45p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 2 July Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHbA Stadium
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Sunday 3 July GWS v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium
3:05p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Troy Luff, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Thursday 30 June Brisbane v Western Buldogs, Gabba
7:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Saturday 2 July Gold Coast v Collingwood, Metricon Stadium
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Thursday 30 June Brisbane v Western Buldogs, Gabba
5:50p - 8.15p (second quarter onwards)
Bounce: 5:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen
Friday 1 July Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
5:45p - 9.00p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 2 July Essendon v Sydney, MCG
10:00a - 2.30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: Nathan Brown, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 2 July Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Mark Soderstrom, Rhett Biglands, Shuan Burgoyne, Tom Rockliff
Saturday 2 July Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHbA Stadium
5:20p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 3 July Richmond v West Coast, MCG
11:00a - 3.00p
Bounce: 12:10pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 3 July Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium
3:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals