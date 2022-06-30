Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Round 16 2022

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 16 - thanks to McDonald's.

Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Thursday 30 June Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, Gabba

7:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen

Friday 1 July Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 2 July Essendon v Sydney, MCG

12:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Nathan Brown, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 2 July Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Mark Soderstrom, Rhett Biglands, Shuan Burgoyne, Tom Rockliff

Saturday 2 July Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHbA Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 3 July GWS v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Troy Luff, Ash Chua

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Thursday 30 June Brisbane v Western Buldogs, Gabba

6:30p - 9.45p

Bounce: 6:50pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen

Friday 1 July Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

5:30p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 2 July Essendon v Sydney, MCG

11:30a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: Nathan Brown, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 2 July Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Mark Soderstrom, Rhett Biglands, Shuan Burgoyne, Tom Rockliff

Saturday 2 July Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHbA Stadium

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 3 July Richmond v West Coast, MCG

12:30p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:40pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 3 July Richmond v West Coast, MCG

12:30p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:40pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 3 July Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium

4:30p - 7.30p

Bounce: 4:50pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 1 July Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

7:45p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 2 July Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHbA Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Sunday 3 July GWS v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium

3:05p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Troy Luff, Ash Chua

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Thursday 30 June Brisbane v Western Buldogs, Gabba

7:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen

​

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Saturday 2 July Gold Coast v Collingwood, Metricon Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Thursday 30 June Brisbane v Western Buldogs, Gabba

5:50p - 8.15p (second quarter onwards)

Bounce: 5:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen

Friday 1 July Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

5:45p - 9.00p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 2 July Essendon v Sydney, MCG

10:00a - 2.30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: Nathan Brown, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 2 July Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Mark Soderstrom, Rhett Biglands, Shuan Burgoyne, Tom Rockliff

Saturday 2 July Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHbA Stadium

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:25pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 3 July Richmond v West Coast, MCG

11:00a - 3.00p

Bounce: 12:10pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 3 July Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium

3:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals