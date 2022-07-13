Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Round 18 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 18 - thanks to McDonald's.
Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 15 July Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nick Riewoldt, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 16 July Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval
12:00p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Tom Rockliff, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Wayne Carey, Rhett Biglands
Saturday 16 July North Melbourne v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 16 July Carlton v Geelong, MCG
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 17 July Melbourne v Port Adelaide, TIO Stadium
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 17 July Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 7.30p
Q3 onwards.
Call team: Tim Solly, Will Ralston, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 15 July Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
5:30p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nick Riewoldt, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 16 July Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval
11:30a - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:15pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Tom Rockliff, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Wayne Carey, Rhett Biglands
Saturday 16 July North Melbourne v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 16 July Carlton v Geelong, MCG
6:50p - 10.00p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 17 July Melbourne v Port Adelaide, TIO Stadium
12:30p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:50pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 17 July Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
5:30p - 7.00p
Q3 onwards.
Call team: Tim Solly, Will Ralston, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 15 July Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nick Riewoldt, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 16 July Fremantle v Sydney, Optus Stadium
7:20p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Xavier Ellis, Andrew Embley, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Saturday 16 July GWS v Brisbane, Manuka Oval
1:35p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: Luke Darcy, Barry Denner, Wayne Carey, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 16 July GWS v Brisbane, Manuka Oval
1:35p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: Luke Darcy, Barry Denner, Wayne Carey, Ash Chua
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Sunday 17 July Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
4:30p - 7.30p
Bounce: 4:40pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Will Ralston, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 15 July Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
4:00p - 9.00p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nick Riewoldt, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 16 July Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval
10:00a - 2.30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: James Brayshaw, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Tom Rockliff, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Wayne Carey, Rhett Biglands
Saturday 16 July North Melbourne v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 16 July Fremantle v Sydney, Optus Stadium
5:20p - 8.15p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Xavier Ellis, Andrew Embley, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti
Sunday 17 July Hawthorn v West Coast, MCG
11:00a - 2.00p
Bounce: 11:10am
Call team: Tim Solly, Will Ralston, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 17 July Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
2:00p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:40pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Will Ralston, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals