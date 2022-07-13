Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Round 18 2022

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 18 - thanks to McDonald's.

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 15 July Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nick Riewoldt, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 16 July Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval

12:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Tom Rockliff, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Wayne Carey, Rhett Biglands

Saturday 16 July North Melbourne v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 16 July Carlton v Geelong, MCG

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 17 July Melbourne v Port Adelaide, TIO Stadium

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Sunday 17 July Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 7.30p

Q3 onwards.

Call team: Tim Solly, Will Ralston, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Saturday 16 July Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval

11:30a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Tom Rockliff, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Wayne Carey, Rhett Biglands

Sunday 17 July Melbourne v Port Adelaide, TIO Stadium

12:30p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:50pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 16 July Fremantle v Sydney, Optus Stadium

7:20p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Xavier Ellis, Andrew Embley, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 16 July GWS v Brisbane, Manuka Oval

1:35p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Luke Darcy, Barry Denner, Wayne Carey, Ash Chua

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Sunday 17 July Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

4:30p - 7.30p

Bounce: 4:40pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Will Ralston, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Saturday 16 July Fremantle v Sydney, Optus Stadium

5:20p - 8.15p

Bounce: 5:25pm

Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Xavier Ellis, Andrew Embley, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

Sunday 17 July Hawthorn v West Coast, MCG

11:00a - 2.00p

Bounce: 11:10am

Call team: Tim Solly, Will Ralston, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 17 July Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

2:00p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:40pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Will Ralston, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals