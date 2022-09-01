Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Week 1 Finals 2022

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia for Week 1 of the finals - thanks to McDonald's.

Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Thursday 1 September Brisbane v Richmond, Gabba

6:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Liam Flanagan, Dale Thomas, Simon Black, Ethan Meldrum, Belinda Mellen

Friday 2 September Melbourne v Sydney, MCG

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 3 September Saturday Rub

12:00p - 1.30p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 3 September Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs (AFLW), Alberton Oval

1:30p - 3:30p

Bounce: 1:40pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Tom Rockliff, Brad Ebert

Saturday 3 September Geelong v Collingwood, MCG

3:30p - 7:30p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Saturday 3 September Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

7:30p - 11.00p

Bounce: 8:10pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Jack Heverin, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tom Atkinson, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Thursday 1 September Brisbane v Richmond, Gabba

5:30p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:50pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Liam Flanagan, Dale Thomas, Simon Black, Ethan Meldrum, Belinda Mellen

Friday 2 September Melbourne v Sydney, MCG

5:30p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 3 September Saturday Rub

11:30a - 1.00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 3 September Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs (AFLW), Alberton Oval

1:00p - 3:00p

Bounce: 1:10pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Tom Rockliff, Brad Ebert

Saturday 3 September Geelong v Collingwood, MCG

3:00p - 7:00p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Saturday 3 September Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

7:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Jack Heverin, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tom Atkinson, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 2 September Melbourne v Sydney, MCG

7:45p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

No coverage.

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Thursday 1 September Brisbane v Richmond, Gabba

6:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Liam Flanagan, Dale Thomas, Simon Black, Ethan Meldrum, Belinda Mellen

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

No coverage.

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Thursday 1 September Brisbane v Richmond, Gabba

5:00p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:20pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Liam Flanagan, Dale Thomas, Simon Black, Ethan Meldrum, Belinda Mellen

Friday 2 September Melbourne v Sydney, MCG

5:00p - 9.00p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 3 September Saturday Rub

10:00a - 11.30a

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 3 September Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs (AFLW), Alberton Oval

11:30a - 1:30p

Bounce: 11:40am

Call team: Brenton Yates, Tom Rockliff, Brad Ebert

Saturday 3 September Geelong v Collingwood, MCG

1:30p - 5:30p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Saturday 3 September Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

5:30p - 9.00p

Bounce: 6:10pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Jack Heverin, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tom Atkinson, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals