Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Week 1 Finals 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia for Week 1 of the finals - thanks to McDonald's.
Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Thursday 1 September Brisbane v Richmond, Gabba
6:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Liam Flanagan, Dale Thomas, Simon Black, Ethan Meldrum, Belinda Mellen
Friday 2 September Melbourne v Sydney, MCG
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 3 September Saturday Rub
12:00p - 1.30p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 3 September Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs (AFLW), Alberton Oval
1:30p - 3:30p
Bounce: 1:40pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Tom Rockliff, Brad Ebert
Saturday 3 September Geelong v Collingwood, MCG
3:30p - 7:30p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Saturday 3 September Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
7:30p - 11.00p
Bounce: 8:10pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Jack Heverin, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tom Atkinson, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Thursday 1 September Brisbane v Richmond, Gabba
5:30p - 10.00p
Bounce: 6:50pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Liam Flanagan, Dale Thomas, Simon Black, Ethan Meldrum, Belinda Mellen
Friday 2 September Melbourne v Sydney, MCG
5:30p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 3 September Saturday Rub
11:30a - 1.00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 3 September Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs (AFLW), Alberton Oval
1:00p - 3:00p
Bounce: 1:10pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Tom Rockliff, Brad Ebert
Saturday 3 September Geelong v Collingwood, MCG
3:00p - 7:00p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Saturday 3 September Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
7:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Jack Heverin, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tom Atkinson, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 2 September Melbourne v Sydney, MCG
7:45p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
No coverage.
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Thursday 1 September Brisbane v Richmond, Gabba
6:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Liam Flanagan, Dale Thomas, Simon Black, Ethan Meldrum, Belinda Mellen
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
No coverage.
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Thursday 1 September Brisbane v Richmond, Gabba
5:00p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:20pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Liam Flanagan, Dale Thomas, Simon Black, Ethan Meldrum, Belinda Mellen
Friday 2 September Melbourne v Sydney, MCG
5:00p - 9.00p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 3 September Saturday Rub
10:00a - 11.30a
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 3 September Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs (AFLW), Alberton Oval
11:30a - 1:30p
Bounce: 11:40am
Call team: Brenton Yates, Tom Rockliff, Brad Ebert
Saturday 3 September Geelong v Collingwood, MCG
1:30p - 5:30p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Saturday 3 September Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
5:30p - 9.00p
Bounce: 6:10pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Jack Heverin, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tom Atkinson, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals