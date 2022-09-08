Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Week 2 Finals 2022

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia for Week 2 of the finals - thanks to McDonald's.

Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 9 September Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG

6:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 10 September Saturday Rub

12:00p - 2.00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 10 September Collingwood v Fremantle, MCG

6:00p - 10:30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, James Brayshaw, Leigh Montagna, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 9 September Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG

5:30p - 10.00p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 10 September Saturday Rub

11:30a - 1.30p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 10 September Collingwood v Fremantle, MCG

5:30p - 10:00p

Bounce: 6:50pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, James Brayshaw, Leigh Montagna, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

No coverage.

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

No coverage.

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Friday 9 September Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG

6:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Triple M Gold Coast (QLD time)

No coverage.

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 9 September Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG

5:00p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 10 September Saturday Rub

10:00a - 12.00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 10 September Collingwood v Fremantle, MCG

4:00p - 8:30p

Bounce: 5:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, James Brayshaw, Leigh Montagna, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals