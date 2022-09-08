Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Week 2 Finals 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia for Week 2 of the finals - thanks to McDonald's.
Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 9 September Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG
6:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 10 September Saturday Rub
12:00p - 2.00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 10 September Collingwood v Fremantle, MCG
6:00p - 10:30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, James Brayshaw, Leigh Montagna, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 9 September Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG
5:30p - 10.00p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 10 September Saturday Rub
11:30a - 1.30p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 10 September Collingwood v Fremantle, MCG
5:30p - 10:00p
Bounce: 6:50pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, James Brayshaw, Leigh Montagna, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
No coverage.
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
No coverage.
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Friday 9 September Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG
6:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Triple M Gold Coast (QLD time)
No coverage.
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 9 September Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG
5:00p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 10 September Saturday Rub
10:00a - 12.00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 10 September Collingwood v Fremantle, MCG
4:00p - 8:30p
Bounce: 5:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, James Brayshaw, Leigh Montagna, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals