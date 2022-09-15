Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Week 3 Finals 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia for Week 3 of the finals - thanks to McDonald's.
Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 16 September Geelong v Brisbane, MCG
6:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 17 September Saturday Rub
12:00p - 2.00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 17 September Fremantle v Melbourne (AFLW), Fremantle Oval
2:00p - 4.00p
Bounce: 2:05pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Parris Laurie, Dan Leach
Saturday 17 September Sydney v Collingwood, SCG
4:00p - 8:00p
Bounce: 4:45pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Nathan Brown, Lenny Hayes, Tom Browne
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 16 September Geelong v Brisbane, MCG
5:30p - 10.00p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 17 September Saturday Rub
11:30a - 1.30p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 17 September Fremantle v Melbourne (AFLW), Fremantle Oval
1:30p - 3.30p
Bounce: 1:35pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Parris Laurie, Dan Leach
Saturday 17 September Sydney v Collingwood, SCG
3:30p - 7:30p
Bounce: 4:15pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Nathan Brown, Lenny Hayes, Tom Browne
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Saturday 17 September Sydney v Collingwood, SCG
4:00p - 8:00p
Bounce: 4:45pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Nathan Brown, Lenny Hayes, Tom Browne
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
No coverage.
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Friday 16 September Geelong v Brisbane, MCG
6:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Triple M Gold Coast (QLD time)
No coverage.
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 16 September Geelong v Brisbane, MCG
5:00p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 17 September Saturday Rub
10:00a - 12.00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 17 September Fremantle v Melbourne (AFLW), Fremantle Oval
12:00p - 2.00p
Bounce: 12:05pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Parris Laurie, Dan Leach
Saturday 17 September Sydney v Collingwood, SCG
2:00p - 6:00p
Bounce: 2:45pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Nathan Brown, Lenny Hayes, Tom Browne
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals