Triple M Footy On Air Coverage Week 3 Finals 2022

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia for Week 3 of the finals.

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 16 September Geelong v Brisbane, MCG

6:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 17 September Saturday Rub

12:00p - 2.00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 17 September Fremantle v Melbourne (AFLW), Fremantle Oval

2:00p - 4.00p

Bounce: 2:05pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Parris Laurie, Dan Leach

Saturday 17 September Sydney v Collingwood, SCG

4:00p - 8:00p

Bounce: 4:45pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Nathan Brown, Lenny Hayes, Tom Browne

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 16 September Geelong v Brisbane, MCG

5:30p - 10.00p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 17 September Saturday Rub

11:30a - 1.30p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 17 September Fremantle v Melbourne (AFLW), Fremantle Oval

1:30p - 3.30p

Bounce: 1:35pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Parris Laurie, Dan Leach

Saturday 17 September Sydney v Collingwood, SCG

3:30p - 7:30p

Bounce: 4:15pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Nathan Brown, Lenny Hayes, Tom Browne

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 17 September Sydney v Collingwood, SCG

4:00p - 8:00p

Bounce: 4:45pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Nathan Brown, Lenny Hayes, Tom Browne

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

No coverage.

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Friday 16 September Geelong v Brisbane, MCG

6:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Triple M Gold Coast (QLD time)

No coverage.

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 16 September Geelong v Brisbane, MCG

5:00p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 17 September Saturday Rub

10:00a - 12.00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Nick Riewoldt, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 17 September Fremantle v Melbourne (AFLW), Fremantle Oval

12:00p - 2.00p

Bounce: 12:05pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Parris Laurie, Dan Leach

Saturday 17 September Sydney v Collingwood, SCG

2:00p - 6:00p

Bounce: 2:45pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Liam Flanagan, Nathan Brown, Lenny Hayes, Tom Browne

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals