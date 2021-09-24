Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Grand Final 2021
Triple M Rocks the Grand Final
Here's how and where Triple M Rocks the Grand Final this weekend!
And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Saturday 25 September Saturday Rub
12:00p - 2:00p
James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince
Saturday 25 September Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
6:30p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:15pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Wayne Carey, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Saturday 25 September Saturday Rub
11:30a - 1:30p
James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince
Saturday 25 September Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 6:45pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Wayne Carey, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Saturday 25 September Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
6:30p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:15pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Wayne Carey, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 25 September Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
6:30p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:15pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Wayne Carey, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Saturday 25 September Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
6:30p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:15pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Wayne Carey, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Saturday 25 September Saturday Rub
10:00a - 12:00p
James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince
Saturday 25 September Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
4:30p - 9.00p
Bounce: 5:15pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals