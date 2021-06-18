Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 14 2021

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 14 - thanks to McDonald's.

And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 18 June Geelong vs Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

Saturday 19 June Saturday Rub

12:00p - 1:35p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett

Saturday 19 June Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium

1:35p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Bernie Vince, Belinda Mellen

Saturday 19 June North Melbourne vs Brisbane, Blundstone Arena

4:30p - 7:20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua.

Saturday 19 June GWS vs Carlton, GIANTS Stadium

7:20p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Troy Luff, Dale Thomas, Emma Freedman

Sunday 20 June Hawthorn vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 18 June Geelong vs Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium

6:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

Saturday 19 June Saturday Rub

11:30a - 1:05p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett

Saturday 19 June Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium

1:05p - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Bernie Vince, Belinda Mellen

Saturday 19 June North Melbourne vs Brisbane, Blundstone Arena

4:00p - 6:50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua.

Saturday 19 June GWS vs Carlton, GIANTS Stadium

6:50p - 9.45p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Troy Luff, Dale Thomas, Emma Freedman

Sunday 20 June Hawthorn vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium

12:30p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney FM (NSW time)

Friday 18 June Geelong vs Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium

7:45p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

Saturday 19 June GWS vs Carlton, GIANTS Stadium

7:20p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Troy Luff, Dale Thomas, Emma Freedman

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

No coverage.

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 19 June North Melbourne vs Brisbane, Blundstone Arena

4:30p - 7:20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua.

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Saturday 19 June Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium

1:35p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Bernie Vince, Belinda Mellen

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 18 June Geelong vs Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium

4:00p - 8.45p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

Saturday 19 June Saturday Rub

10:00a - 11:35a

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett

Saturday 19 June Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium

11:35a - 2.30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Bernie Vince, Belinda Mellen

Saturday 19 June North Melbourne vs Brisbane, Blundstone Arena

2:30p - 5:20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua.

Saturday 19 June GWS vs Carlton, GIANTS Stadium

5:20p - 8.15p

Bounce: 5:25pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Troy Luff, Dale Thomas, Emma Freedman

Sunday 20 June Hawthorn vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium

11:00a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals