Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 14 2021
How and where we're rockin' footy!
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 14 - thanks to McDonald's.
And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 18 June Geelong vs Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne
Saturday 19 June Saturday Rub
12:00p - 1:35p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett
Saturday 19 June Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium
1:35p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Bernie Vince, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 19 June North Melbourne vs Brisbane, Blundstone Arena
4:30p - 7:20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua.
Saturday 19 June GWS vs Carlton, GIANTS Stadium
7:20p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Troy Luff, Dale Thomas, Emma Freedman
Sunday 20 June Hawthorn vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 18 June Geelong vs Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium
6:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne
Saturday 19 June Saturday Rub
11:30a - 1:05p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett
Saturday 19 June Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium
1:05p - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:15pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Bernie Vince, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 19 June North Melbourne vs Brisbane, Blundstone Arena
4:00p - 6:50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua.
Saturday 19 June GWS vs Carlton, GIANTS Stadium
6:50p - 9.45p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Troy Luff, Dale Thomas, Emma Freedman
Sunday 20 June Hawthorn vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium
12:30p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney FM (NSW time)
Friday 18 June Geelong vs Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium
7:45p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne
Saturday 19 June GWS vs Carlton, GIANTS Stadium
7:20p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Troy Luff, Dale Thomas, Emma Freedman
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
No coverage.
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 19 June North Melbourne vs Brisbane, Blundstone Arena
4:30p - 7:20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua.
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Saturday 19 June Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium
1:35p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Bernie Vince, Belinda Mellen
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 18 June Geelong vs Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium
4:00p - 8.45p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne
Saturday 19 June Saturday Rub
10:00a - 11:35a
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett
Saturday 19 June Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium
11:35a - 2.30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Bernie Vince, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 19 June North Melbourne vs Brisbane, Blundstone Arena
2:30p - 5:20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua.
Saturday 19 June GWS vs Carlton, GIANTS Stadium
5:20p - 8.15p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Troy Luff, Dale Thomas, Emma Freedman
Sunday 20 June Hawthorn vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium
11:00a - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals