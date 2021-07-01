Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 16 2021

Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia in Round 16 - thanks to McDonald's.

And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Thursday 1 July Gold Coast vs Richmond, Marvel

7:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua

Friday 2 July Geelong vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 3 July Melbourne vs GWS, MCG

12:00p - 4:30p

Call team: Luke Darcy, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Bounce: 1:45pm

Saturday 3 July Adelaide vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett

Saturday 4 July Hawthorn vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

7:20p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Sunday 4 June Collingwood vs St Kilda, MCG

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Sunday 4 June Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 7.30p

From half time onwards following Collingwood v St Kilda.

Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Thursday 1 July Gold Coast vs Richmond, Marvel

6:30p - 9.45p

Bounce: 6:50pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua

Friday 2 July Geelong vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

6:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 3 July Melbourne vs GWS, MCG

11:30a - 4:00p

Call team: Luke Darcy, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Bounce: 1:45pm

Saturday 3 July Adelaide vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett

Saturday 4 July Hawthorn vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

6:50p - 19.45p

Bounce: 7:10pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Sunday 4 June Collingwood vs St Kilda, MCG

12:30p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Sunday 4 June Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

5:30p - 7.00p

From half time onwards following Collingwood v St Kilda.

Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 2 July Geelong vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

7:45p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 4 July Hawthorn vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

7:30p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 3 July Melbourne vs GWS, MCG

1:35p - 4:30p

Call team: Luke Darcy, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Bounce: 1:45pm

Sunday 4 July Sydney vs West Coast, GMHBA Stadium

1:00p - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:10pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Peter Cardamone, Bernie Vince, Sarah Olle

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 3 July Adelaide vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Thursday 1 July Gold Coast vs Richmond, Marvel

7:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Thursday 1 July Gold Coast vs Richmond, Marvel

5:00p - 8.15p

Bounce: 5:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua

Friday 2 July Geelong vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

4:00p - 8.45p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 3 July Melbourne vs GWS, MCG

10:00a - 2:30p

Call team: Luke Darcy, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Bounce: 11:45am

Saturday 3 July Adelaide vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett

Saturday 3 July Fremantle vs Carlton, MCG

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:40pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 4 July Sydney vs West Coast, GMHBA Stadium

11:00a - 2.00p

Bounce: 11:10am

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Peter Cardamone, Bernie Vince, Sarah Olle

Sunday 4 July Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

2:00p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals