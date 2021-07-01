Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 16 2021
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy!
Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia in Round 16 - thanks to McDonald's.
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Thursday 1 July Gold Coast vs Richmond, Marvel
7:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua
Friday 2 July Geelong vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 3 July Melbourne vs GWS, MCG
12:00p - 4:30p
Call team: Luke Darcy, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Bounce: 1:45pm
Saturday 3 July Adelaide vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett
Saturday 4 July Hawthorn vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
7:20p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 4 June Collingwood vs St Kilda, MCG
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 4 June Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 7.30p
From half time onwards following Collingwood v St Kilda.
Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Thursday 1 July Gold Coast vs Richmond, Marvel
6:30p - 9.45p
Bounce: 6:50pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua
Friday 2 July Geelong vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
6:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 3 July Melbourne vs GWS, MCG
11:30a - 4:00p
Call team: Luke Darcy, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Bounce: 1:45pm
Saturday 3 July Adelaide vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett
Saturday 4 July Hawthorn vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
6:50p - 19.45p
Bounce: 7:10pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 4 June Collingwood vs St Kilda, MCG
12:30p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 4 June Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
5:30p - 7.00p
From half time onwards following Collingwood v St Kilda.
Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 2 July Geelong vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
7:45p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 4 July Hawthorn vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
7:30p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Saturday 3 July Melbourne vs GWS, MCG
1:35p - 4:30p
Call team: Luke Darcy, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Bounce: 1:45pm
Sunday 4 July Sydney vs West Coast, GMHBA Stadium
1:00p - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:10pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Peter Cardamone, Bernie Vince, Sarah Olle
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 3 July Adelaide vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Thursday 1 July Gold Coast vs Richmond, Marvel
7:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Thursday 1 July Gold Coast vs Richmond, Marvel
5:00p - 8.15p
Bounce: 5:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua
Friday 2 July Geelong vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
4:00p - 8.45p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 3 July Melbourne vs GWS, MCG
10:00a - 2:30p
Call team: Luke Darcy, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Bounce: 11:45am
Saturday 3 July Adelaide vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett
Saturday 3 July Fremantle vs Carlton, MCG
5:20p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:40pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 4 July Sydney vs West Coast, GMHBA Stadium
11:00a - 2.00p
Bounce: 11:10am
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Peter Cardamone, Bernie Vince, Sarah Olle
Sunday 4 July Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
2:00p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals