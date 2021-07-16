Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 18 2021
Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia in Round 18 - thanks to McDonald's.
And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy.
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 16 July Richmond vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
Saturday 17 July Saturday Rub
12:00p - 2:00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 17 July Melbourne vs Hawthorn, MCG
4:00p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Saturday 17 July St Kilda vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
7:20p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 18 June North Melbourne vs Essendon, Metricon Stadium
12:00p - 3.15p
Bounce: 12:35pm
Call team: Nathan Brown, Barry Denner, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Brett Thomas, Ash Chua
Sunday 18 June Collingwood vs Carlton, MCG
3:15p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 18 June GWS vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium
6:00p - 9.00p
Bounce: 6:10pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 16 July Richmond vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
Saturday 17 July Saturday Rub
11:30a - 1:30p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 17 July Melbourne vs Hawthorn, MCG
3:30p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Saturday 17 July St Kilda vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
6:50p - 9.45p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 18 June North Melbourne vs Essendon, Metricon Stadium
11:30a - 2.45p
Bounce: 12:05pm
Call team: Nathan Brown, Barry Denner, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Brett Thomas, Ash Chua
Sunday 18 June Adelaide vs West Coast, Adelaide Oval
2:45p - 7.00p
Bounce: 4:10pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett
Sunday 18 June GWS vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium
7:00p - 8.30p
Coverage from Q3 onwards
Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 16 July Richmond vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Sunday 18 June GWS vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium
6:00p - 9.00p
Bounce: 6:10pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Friday 16 July Richmond vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Sunday 17 July Gold Coast vs Western Bulldogs, Metricon Stadium
4:30p - 7:20p
Bounce: 12:40pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 16 July Richmond vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium
4:00p - 8.45p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
Saturday 17 July Saturday Rub
10:00a - 12:00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Saturday 17 July Melbourne vs Hawthorn, MCG
2:00p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Saturday 17 July St Kilda vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
5:20p - 8.15p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 18 June North Melbourne vs Essendon, Metricon Stadium
10:00a - 1.15p
Bounce: 10:35pm
Call team: Nathan Brown, Barry Denner, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Brett Thomas, Ash Chua
Sunday 18 June Adelaide vs West Coast, Adelaide Oval
1:15p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:40pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett
Sunday 18 June GWS vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium
5:30p - 7.00p
Coverage from Q3 onwards
Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals