Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 18 2021

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 16 July Richmond vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

Saturday 17 July Saturday Rub

12:00p - 2:00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 17 July Melbourne vs Hawthorn, MCG

4:00p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Saturday 17 July St Kilda vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

7:20p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 18 June North Melbourne vs Essendon, Metricon Stadium

12:00p - 3.15p

Bounce: 12:35pm

Call team: Nathan Brown, Barry Denner, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Brett Thomas, Ash Chua

Sunday 18 June Collingwood vs Carlton, MCG

3:15p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 18 June GWS vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium

6:00p - 9.00p

Bounce: 6:10pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 16 July Richmond vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

Saturday 17 July Saturday Rub

11:30a - 1:30p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 17 July Melbourne vs Hawthorn, MCG

3:30p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Saturday 17 July St Kilda vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

6:50p - 9.45p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 18 June North Melbourne vs Essendon, Metricon Stadium

11:30a - 2.45p

Bounce: 12:05pm

Call team: Nathan Brown, Barry Denner, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Brett Thomas, Ash Chua

Sunday 18 June Adelaide vs West Coast, Adelaide Oval

2:45p - 7.00p

Bounce: 4:10pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett

Sunday 18 June GWS vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium

7:00p - 8.30p

Coverage from Q3 onwards

Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 16 July Richmond vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Sunday 18 June GWS vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium

6:00p - 9.00p

Bounce: 6:10pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Friday 16 July Richmond vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Sunday 17 July Gold Coast vs Western Bulldogs, Metricon Stadium

4:30p - 7:20p

Bounce: 12:40pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 16 July Richmond vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

4:00p - 8.45p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

Saturday 17 July Saturday Rub

10:00a - 12:00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Saturday 17 July Melbourne vs Hawthorn, MCG

2:00p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Saturday 17 July St Kilda vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

5:20p - 8.15p

Bounce: 5:25pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 18 June North Melbourne vs Essendon, Metricon Stadium

10:00a - 1.15p

Bounce: 10:35pm

Call team: Nathan Brown, Barry Denner, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Brett Thomas, Ash Chua

Sunday 18 June Adelaide vs West Coast, Adelaide Oval

1:15p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:40pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett

Sunday 18 June GWS vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium

5:30p - 7.00p

Coverage from Q3 onwards

Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals