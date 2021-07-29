Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 20 2021

Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia in Round 20 - thanks to McDonald's.

And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 30 July St Kilda vs Carlton, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 31 July North Melbourne vs Geelong, Blundstone Arena

12:00p - 4:00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua

Saturday 31 July Collingwood vs West Coast, MCG

4:00p - 7.00p

Bounce: 4:15pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 31 July Essendon vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium

7:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Ash Chua

Sunday 1 August GWS vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

Sunday 1 August Fremantle vs Richmond, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 8.00p

Coverage from Q2 onwards.

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 30 July St Kilda vs Carlton, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 31 July Western Bulldogs vs Adelaide, Mars Stadium

11:30 - 2:30p

Bounce: 11:50am

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Mark Ricciuto, Bernie Vince

Saturday 31 July North Melbourne vs Geelong, Blundstone Arena

2:30p - 3:30p

Coverage from Q2 onwards.

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua

Saturday 31 July Collingwood vs West Coast, MCG

3:30p - 6.30p

Bounce: 3:45pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 31 July Essendon vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium

6:30p - 10.00p

Bounce: 7:10pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Ash Chua

Sunday 1 August GWS vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium

12:30p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

Sunday 1 August Fremantle vs Richmond, Optus Stadium

5:30p - 7.30p

Coverage from Q2 onwards.

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 30 July St Kilda vs Carlton, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 31 July Essendon vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium

7:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Ash Chua

​

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Sunday 1 August GWS vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Sunday 1 August Hawthorn vs Brisbane, UTAS

2:00p - 5.00p

Bounce: 2:10pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Katelyn Barry

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Saturday 31 July Gold Coast vs Melbourne, Metricon Stadium

3:10p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:10pm

Call team: Richard Champion, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 30 July St Kilda vs Carlton, Marvel Stadium

4:00p - 8.45p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 31 July North Melbourne vs Geelong, Blundstone Arena

10:00p - 2:00p

Bounce: 11:15am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua

Saturday 31 July Collingwood vs West Coast, MCG

2:00p - 5.00p

Bounce: 2:15pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 31 July Essendon vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium

5:00p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:40pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Ash Chua

Sunday 1 August Hawthorn vs Brisbane, UTAS

12:00p - 3.00p

Bounce: 12:10pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Katelyn Barry

Sunday 1 August Fremantle vs Richmond, Optus Stadium

3:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:10pm

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals