Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 20 2021
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy!
Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia in Round 20 - thanks to McDonald's.
And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 30 July St Kilda vs Carlton, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 31 July North Melbourne vs Geelong, Blundstone Arena
12:00p - 4:00p
Bounce: 1:15pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua
Saturday 31 July Collingwood vs West Coast, MCG
4:00p - 7.00p
Bounce: 4:15pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 31 July Essendon vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium
7:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Ash Chua
Sunday 1 August GWS vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
Sunday 1 August Fremantle vs Richmond, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 8.00p
Coverage from Q2 onwards.
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 30 July St Kilda vs Carlton, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 31 July Western Bulldogs vs Adelaide, Mars Stadium
11:30 - 2:30p
Bounce: 11:50am
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Mark Ricciuto, Bernie Vince
Saturday 31 July North Melbourne vs Geelong, Blundstone Arena
2:30p - 3:30p
Coverage from Q2 onwards.
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua
Saturday 31 July Collingwood vs West Coast, MCG
3:30p - 6.30p
Bounce: 3:45pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 31 July Essendon vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium
6:30p - 10.00p
Bounce: 7:10pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Ash Chua
Sunday 1 August GWS vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium
12:30p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
Sunday 1 August Fremantle vs Richmond, Optus Stadium
5:30p - 7.30p
Coverage from Q2 onwards.
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 30 July St Kilda vs Carlton, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 31 July Essendon vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium
7:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Ash Chua
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Sunday 1 August GWS vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Sunday 1 August Hawthorn vs Brisbane, UTAS
2:00p - 5.00p
Bounce: 2:10pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Katelyn Barry
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Saturday 31 July Gold Coast vs Melbourne, Metricon Stadium
3:10p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:10pm
Call team: Richard Champion, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 30 July St Kilda vs Carlton, Marvel Stadium
4:00p - 8.45p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 31 July North Melbourne vs Geelong, Blundstone Arena
10:00p - 2:00p
Bounce: 11:15am
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua
Saturday 31 July Collingwood vs West Coast, MCG
2:00p - 5.00p
Bounce: 2:15pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 31 July Essendon vs Sydney, Metricon Stadium
5:00p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:40pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Ash Chua
Sunday 1 August Hawthorn vs Brisbane, UTAS
12:00p - 3.00p
Bounce: 12:10pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Katelyn Barry
Sunday 1 August Fremantle vs Richmond, Optus Stadium
3:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:10pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals