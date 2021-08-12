Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 22 2021

Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia in Round 22 - thanks to McDonald's.

And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 13 August GWS vs Richmond, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 14 August Hawthorn vs Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium

12:00p - 4:30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua

Saturday 14 August Geelong vs St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Brian Taylor, Kate McCarthy, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 14 August Brisbane vs Collingwood, Gabba

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Corey McKernan, Belinda Mellen

Sunday 15 August Gold Coast vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Sunday 15 August Fremantle vs West Coast, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 8.00p

Coverage from Q2 onwards.

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 13 August GWS vs Richmond, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 14 August Hawthorn vs Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium

11:30p - 4:00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua

Saturday 14 August Port Adelaide vs Carlton, Adelaide Oval

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Bernie Vince, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett

Saturday 14 August Brisbane vs Collingwood, Gabba

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Corey McKernan, Belinda Mellen

Sunday 15 August Melbourne vs Adelaide, MCG

1:30p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:40pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 15 August Fremantle vs West Coast, Optus Stadium

4:30p - 7.30p

Bounce: 4:40pm

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 13 August GWS vs Richmond, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 14 August North Melbourne v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

7:30p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude bolton, Troy Luff, Michael Roberts

​

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 14 August Brisbane vs Collingwood, Gabba

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Corey McKernan, Belinda Mellen

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Sunday 15 August Gold Coast vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

3:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 13 August GWS vs Richmond, Marvel Stadium

4:00p - 8.45p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 14 August Hawthorn vs Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium

10:00a - 2:30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua

Saturday 14 August Geelong vs St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Brian Taylor, Kate McCarthy, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 14 August Brisbane vs Collingwood, Gabba

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:25pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Corey McKernan, Belinda Mellen

Sunday 15 August Melbourne vs Adelaide, MCG

12:00p - 3.00p

Bounce: 12:10pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 15 August Fremantle vs West Coast, Optus Stadium

3:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:10pm

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti​

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals