Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 22 2021
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy!
Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia in Round 22 - thanks to McDonald's.
And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 13 August GWS vs Richmond, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 August Hawthorn vs Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium
12:00p - 4:30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 August Geelong vs St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Brian Taylor, Kate McCarthy, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 14 August Brisbane vs Collingwood, Gabba
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Corey McKernan, Belinda Mellen
Sunday 15 August Gold Coast vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 15 August Fremantle vs West Coast, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 8.00p
Coverage from Q2 onwards.
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 13 August GWS vs Richmond, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 August Hawthorn vs Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium
11:30p - 4:00p
Bounce: 1:15pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 August Port Adelaide vs Carlton, Adelaide Oval
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Bernie Vince, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett
Saturday 14 August Brisbane vs Collingwood, Gabba
6:50p - 10.00p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Corey McKernan, Belinda Mellen
Sunday 15 August Melbourne vs Adelaide, MCG
1:30p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:40pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 15 August Fremantle vs West Coast, Optus Stadium
4:30p - 7.30p
Bounce: 4:40pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 13 August GWS vs Richmond, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 August North Melbourne v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
7:30p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude bolton, Troy Luff, Michael Roberts
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 14 August Brisbane vs Collingwood, Gabba
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Corey McKernan, Belinda Mellen
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Sunday 15 August Gold Coast vs Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
3:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 13 August GWS vs Richmond, Marvel Stadium
4:00p - 8.45p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 August Hawthorn vs Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium
10:00a - 2:30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Katelyn Barry, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 August Geelong vs St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Brian Taylor, Kate McCarthy, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 14 August Brisbane vs Collingwood, Gabba
5:20p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Corey McKernan, Belinda Mellen
Sunday 15 August Melbourne vs Adelaide, MCG
12:00p - 3.00p
Bounce: 12:10pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 15 August Fremantle vs West Coast, Optus Stadium
3:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:10pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals