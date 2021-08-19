Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 23 2021

Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia in Round 23 - thanks to McDonald's.

And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 20 August Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 August Richmond vs Hawthorn, MCG

12:00p - 4:30p

Bounce: 1:35pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 August Brisbane vs West Coast, Gabba

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Saturday 21 August Geelong vs Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 22 August Essendon vs Collingwood, MCG

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Sunday 22 August Adelaide vs North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

6:00p - 7.30p

Coverage from Q3 onwards.

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Bernie Vince, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 20 August Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 August Richmond vs Hawthorn, MCG

11:30p - 4:00p

Bounce: 1:05pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 August Brisbane vs West Coast, Gabba

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Saturday 21 August Geelong vs Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 22 August St Kilda vs Fremantle, Blundstone Arena

11:30p - 2.30p

Bounce: 11:45pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Dale Thomas, Katelyn Barry, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 22 August Adelaide vs North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

3:30p - 7.00p

Bounce: 4:10pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Bernie Vince, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 20 August Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 August Carlton vs GWS, Marvel Stadium

7:30p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Will Ralston, Dale Thomas, Nat Yoannidis, Ash Chua

​

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 21 August Brisbane vs West Coast, Gabba

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Sunday 15 August Sydney vs Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

1:30p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Luke Darcy, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 20 August Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

4:00p - 8.45p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 August Richmond vs Hawthorn, MCG

10:00p - 2:30p

Bounce: 11:35am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 August Brisbane vs West Coast, Gabba

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Saturday 21 August Geelong vs Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:25pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 22 August St Kilda vs Fremantle, Blundstone Arena

10:00p - 1.00p

Bounce: 10:15pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Dale Thomas, Katelyn Barry, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 22 August Adelaide vs North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

2:00p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:40pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Bernie Vince, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett

​

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals