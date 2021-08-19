Triple M Footy On Air Schedule Round 23 2021
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 20 August Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 21 August Richmond vs Hawthorn, MCG
12:00p - 4:30p
Bounce: 1:35pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 21 August Brisbane vs West Coast, Gabba
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 21 August Geelong vs Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 22 August Essendon vs Collingwood, MCG
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 22 August Adelaide vs North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
6:00p - 7.30p
Coverage from Q3 onwards.
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Bernie Vince, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 20 August Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 21 August Richmond vs Hawthorn, MCG
11:30p - 4:00p
Bounce: 1:05pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 21 August Brisbane vs West Coast, Gabba
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 21 August Geelong vs Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium
6:50p - 10.00p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 22 August St Kilda vs Fremantle, Blundstone Arena
11:30p - 2.30p
Bounce: 11:45pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Dale Thomas, Katelyn Barry, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 22 August Adelaide vs North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
3:30p - 7.00p
Bounce: 4:10pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Bernie Vince, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 20 August Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 21 August Carlton vs GWS, Marvel Stadium
7:30p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Will Ralston, Dale Thomas, Nat Yoannidis, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 21 August Brisbane vs West Coast, Gabba
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Sunday 15 August Sydney vs Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
1:30p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: Luke Darcy, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 20 August Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
4:00p - 8.45p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 21 August Richmond vs Hawthorn, MCG
10:00p - 2:30p
Bounce: 11:35am
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 21 August Brisbane vs West Coast, Gabba
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 21 August Geelong vs Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium
5:20p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 22 August St Kilda vs Fremantle, Blundstone Arena
10:00p - 1.00p
Bounce: 10:15pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Dale Thomas, Katelyn Barry, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 22 August Adelaide vs North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
2:00p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:40pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Bernie Vince, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals