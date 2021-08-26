Triple M Footy On Air Schedule, Week 1 Finals 2021

Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia for the first week of the finals - thanks to McDonald's.

And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 27 August Port Adelaide vs Geelong, Adelaide Oval

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Greg Blewett, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 August Saturday Rub

12:00p - 2:00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince

Saturday 28 August Footy Preview

2:00p - 3.00p

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Jay Clark

Saturday 28 August Sydney vs GWS, UTAS Stadium

3:00p - 6.15p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 August Melbourne vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

6:15p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:30pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Mark Ricciuto, Rhett Biglands

Sunday 29 August Western Bulldogs vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 27 August Port Adelaide vs Geelong, Adelaide Oval

6:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Greg Blewett, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 August Saturday Rub

11:30a - 1:30p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince

Saturday 28 August Footy Preview

1:30p - 2.30p

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Jay Clark

Saturday 28 August Sydney vs GWS, UTAS Stadium

2:30p - 5.45p

Bounce: 2:50pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 August Melbourne vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

5:45p - 10.00p

Bounce: 7:00pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Mark Ricciuto, Rhett Biglands

Sunday 29 August Western Bulldogs vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium

12:30p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 28 August Sydney vs GWS, UTAS Stadium

3:00p - 6.15p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 28 August Melbourne vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

6:15p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:30pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Mark Ricciuto, Rhett Biglands

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

No coverage.

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 27 August Port Adelaide vs Geelong, Adelaide Oval

4:00p - 8.45p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Greg Blewett, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 August Saturday Rub

10:00a - 12:00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince

Saturday 28 August Footy Preview

12:00p - 1.00p

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Jay Clark

Saturday 28 August Sydney vs GWS, UTAS Stadium

1:00p - 4.15p

Bounce: 1:20pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 August Melbourne vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

4:15p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:30pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Mark Ricciuto, Rhett Biglands

Sunday 29 August Western Bulldogs vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium

11:00a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua​

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals