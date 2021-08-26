Triple M Footy On Air Schedule, Week 1 Finals 2021
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy!
Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia for the first week of the finals - thanks to McDonald's.
And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 27 August Port Adelaide vs Geelong, Adelaide Oval
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Greg Blewett, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 August Saturday Rub
12:00p - 2:00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince
Saturday 28 August Footy Preview
2:00p - 3.00p
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Jay Clark
Saturday 28 August Sydney vs GWS, UTAS Stadium
3:00p - 6.15p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 August Melbourne vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
6:15p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:30pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Mark Ricciuto, Rhett Biglands
Sunday 29 August Western Bulldogs vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 27 August Port Adelaide vs Geelong, Adelaide Oval
6:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Greg Blewett, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 August Saturday Rub
11:30a - 1:30p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince
Saturday 28 August Footy Preview
1:30p - 2.30p
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Jay Clark
Saturday 28 August Sydney vs GWS, UTAS Stadium
2:30p - 5.45p
Bounce: 2:50pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 August Melbourne vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
5:45p - 10.00p
Bounce: 7:00pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Mark Ricciuto, Rhett Biglands
Sunday 29 August Western Bulldogs vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium
12:30p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Saturday 28 August Sydney vs GWS, UTAS Stadium
3:00p - 6.15p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 28 August Melbourne vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
6:15p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:30pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Mark Ricciuto, Rhett Biglands
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
No coverage.
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 27 August Port Adelaide vs Geelong, Adelaide Oval
4:00p - 8.45p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Greg Blewett, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 August Saturday Rub
10:00a - 12:00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince
Saturday 28 August Footy Preview
12:00p - 1.00p
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Jay Clark
Saturday 28 August Sydney vs GWS, UTAS Stadium
1:00p - 4.15p
Bounce: 1:20pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 August Melbourne vs Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
4:15p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:30pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Bernie Vince, Mark Ricciuto, Rhett Biglands
Sunday 29 August Western Bulldogs vs Essendon, UTAS Stadium
11:00a - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Katelynn Barry, Ash Chua
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals